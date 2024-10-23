Balochistan Minister meets Kirmani

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock and Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Livestock Minister of Balochistan Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

They discussed mechanisms for animal vaccine production, distribution, disease control, and data sharing.

Both the ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in the livestock sector between Punjab and Balochistan and to benefit from each other’s experiences.

Also present were Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Atil and Provincial Secretary Livestock Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab.

Additional Secretary Livestock Punjab Dr Usman Tahir, as well as DG Livestock Balochistan Farooq Tareen were also present in the meeting.

