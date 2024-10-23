AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Markets Print 2024-10-23

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 08:01am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 101,800 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,390 tonnes of import cargo and 39410 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 62,390 tonnes comprised of 43,729 tonnes of containerised cargo, 13,100 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 5,561 tonnes of liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 39,410 tonnes comprised of 22,048 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1045 tonnes of bulk cargo; 13,161 tonnes of clinkers and3156 tonnes of rice.

There were five vessels namely Ocean Feather, Xin Chang Shu, Dimitris Y, Addison, Jolly Argento, Candour 8, Rabigh Sunshine, Pasific Horizon H and Nave Ceilo carrying containers, tankers and rice currently at the berths.

There were ten ships namely Solar Sharna, Kang Yu, Bam Bam, Stolt Excellence, APL Barcelona, Berge Cathrine, Dae Won, Songa Naptune, Chemroad Aqua and APL Phonix sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 123,725 tonnes comprising of 90,308 tonnes of import cargo and 33,417 tonnes of export cargo including 2087 loaded and empty containers (666 TEUs imports and 1421 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 90,308 tonnes includes 11,322 tonnes of containerised cargo; 35,046 tonnes of coal; 15,064 tonnes of LNG; 17,600 tonnes of palm oil and 11,276 tonnes of Mogas.

The total export cargo of 33,417 tonnes includes 24,157 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,131 tonnes of rice and2129 tonnes of cement.

A total of 13 ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a ship Rasha and three more ships Mariman, MSC Mundra-VIII and Atlantic ibis scheduled to load/off load cement, coal and container are expected to take berths atMW-2, PIBT, and QICT respectively today on 22nd October, while another container ship MSC Postiano is due to arrive at port on Wednesday 23rd October, 2024.

