AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-10-23

Team Pakistan shines at Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Team Pakistan has made a stellar performance at the Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024, organised by Margalla Trail Runners in F-9 Park, Islamabad the other day.

Team Pakistan consisted of 15 athletes including one female runner. The runners came from different walks of life.

Jamal Said has once again proven his mettle by becoming the national champion with an impressive 39 loops (equivalent to 39 hours of continuous running) and covering 261 km of distance, showcasing his mastery in endurance running. Jamal’s remarkable achievement has earned him a qualification spot for the Backyard Ultra Championship 2025, scheduled to take place in October 2025 in Tennessee, USA.

Fida Muhammad secured the second position with 38 loops (equivalent to 38 hours of continuous running) and covering 255 km of distance, a testament to his dedication and perseverance. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Team Pakistan, putting them on the

global map of the running community.

Umaira Sheraz, a dedicated female runner and a proud member of Islamabad Police, has made a remarkable achievement in the event. Umaira, the only female participant in the event, demonstrated exceptional endurance and determination, covering an impressive distance of 134km and setting a new national record in the Backyard Ultra history of Pakistan.

The Club founder and organiser, Javed Ali, said “our athletes perform exceptionally well on the international stage. Their hard work and determination have paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments. This impressive performance by Team Pakistan athletes is a testament to the country’s growing presence in the global running community. We look forward to seeing our athletes continue to excel and inspire others to take up the sport, especially in running events.”

The event was attended by Australian High Commissioner, Hungarian Embassy officials and different nationalities to support and cheer Team Pakistan athletes.

In the event, World Bank, World Food Programme and Japanese Embassy Officials volunteered. They were really happy to support and encourage runners.

Backyard ultra is a form of ultra-marathon race where competitors must consecutively run laps with a distance of 6.706km or exactly 6,706 meters (4.167 miles) in less than one hour. When each lap is completed, the remaining time within the hour is typically used to recover for the next hour’s lap, which starts at the top of the hour.

Runners continue to run laps till there is only one runner left. S/he is declared the finisher/winner once s/he runs the last lap, within the hour. Margalla Trail Runners is a trail running club and the first of its kind in Pakistan. MTR is a community-based trail-running club founded and run voluntarily by a few trail-running enthusiasts.

Margalla Trail Runners is a running club based in Islamabad and has successfully organised a variety of races, ranging from short distances to ultra-marathons, including the Winter Trail Race Series, Margalla Hill Half Marathon, Galiyat Mountain Trail, Margalla Backyard Ultra, and the Your Pace Kids Race.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistani athletes Team Pakistan Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024 Margalla Trail Runners

Comments

200 characters

Team Pakistan shines at Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories