Team Pakistan shines at Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024

ISLAMABAD: Team Pakistan has made a stellar performance at the Backyard Ultra World Championship 2024, organised by Margalla Trail Runners in F-9 Park, Islamabad the other day.

Team Pakistan consisted of 15 athletes including one female runner. The runners came from different walks of life.

Jamal Said has once again proven his mettle by becoming the national champion with an impressive 39 loops (equivalent to 39 hours of continuous running) and covering 261 km of distance, showcasing his mastery in endurance running. Jamal’s remarkable achievement has earned him a qualification spot for the Backyard Ultra Championship 2025, scheduled to take place in October 2025 in Tennessee, USA.

Fida Muhammad secured the second position with 38 loops (equivalent to 38 hours of continuous running) and covering 255 km of distance, a testament to his dedication and perseverance. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Team Pakistan, putting them on the

global map of the running community.

Umaira Sheraz, a dedicated female runner and a proud member of Islamabad Police, has made a remarkable achievement in the event. Umaira, the only female participant in the event, demonstrated exceptional endurance and determination, covering an impressive distance of 134km and setting a new national record in the Backyard Ultra history of Pakistan.

The Club founder and organiser, Javed Ali, said “our athletes perform exceptionally well on the international stage. Their hard work and determination have paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments. This impressive performance by Team Pakistan athletes is a testament to the country’s growing presence in the global running community. We look forward to seeing our athletes continue to excel and inspire others to take up the sport, especially in running events.”

The event was attended by Australian High Commissioner, Hungarian Embassy officials and different nationalities to support and cheer Team Pakistan athletes.

In the event, World Bank, World Food Programme and Japanese Embassy Officials volunteered. They were really happy to support and encourage runners.

Backyard ultra is a form of ultra-marathon race where competitors must consecutively run laps with a distance of 6.706km or exactly 6,706 meters (4.167 miles) in less than one hour. When each lap is completed, the remaining time within the hour is typically used to recover for the next hour’s lap, which starts at the top of the hour.

Runners continue to run laps till there is only one runner left. S/he is declared the finisher/winner once s/he runs the last lap, within the hour. Margalla Trail Runners is a trail running club and the first of its kind in Pakistan. MTR is a community-based trail-running club founded and run voluntarily by a few trail-running enthusiasts.

Margalla Trail Runners is a running club based in Islamabad and has successfully organised a variety of races, ranging from short distances to ultra-marathons, including the Winter Trail Race Series, Margalla Hill Half Marathon, Galiyat Mountain Trail, Margalla Backyard Ultra, and the Your Pace Kids Race.

