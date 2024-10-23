AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Oct 23, 2024
Business & Finance

GITEX Global: PTCL, China Mobile team up to enhance international connectivity

Published 23 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Com-pany Limited (PTCL) and global telecom and ICT player, China Mobile International Limited (CMI) entered a partnership at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, UAE for global network resources sharing. The collaboration allows the two leading players to boost connectivity for their respective customers in the country and across the world.

Waqar Ahmed, Group Director Enterprise Solutions, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Alex Lee, Managing Director, China Mobile International Middle East signed the agreement during GITEX 2024 in the presence of investors, innovators, business leaders and top management on both sides.

The historic collaboration brings together the expansive PTCL and CMI networks to deliver seamless and high-quality connectivity solutions to their respective user bases. PTCL’s vast fiber network spanning over 65,000 kilometers across Pakistan, combined with CMI’s global reach through 305 overseas Points of Presence (PoPs), will enable the delivery of robust and scalable connectivity for businesses and individual consumers alike.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, Group VP B2B Strategy & Product Management, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said: “We are glad to partner with one of the leading operators to further strengthen the country’s footprint in the digital landscape. By leveraging the combined strengths of PTCL and CMI, we will provide businesses and consumers with unmatched access and service quality in Pakistan and beyond to open avenues for unrestrained enablement and opportunity.”

Alex Lee, Managing Director of China Mobile International Middle East, stated: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with PTCL to benefit our individual and enterprise customers globally. By combining our strengths, we believe we can significantly enhance our capabilities on both sides. Together, we aim to introduce innovative solutions to the market, driving forward the digital landscape and providing greater value to our customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

