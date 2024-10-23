AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-23

Indian rupee slips to all-time low

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in its regional peers and likely outflows from local equities, although the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention helped curb sharp declines, traders said.

The rupee closed marginally weaker at 84.0775 against the US dollar, its weakest closing level on record, after touching its all-time low of 84.0825 earlier in the session.

Asian currencies fell between 0.1% and 0.4%, while the dollar index was at 103.9, hovering close to its highest level in two months.

Expectations of a less dovish US rate cut cycle and the rising odds of a second presidential term for Donald Trump have boosted the dollar and US bond yields in recent sessions.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to a near-three-month-high on Tuesday and was at 4.20%, while the dollar index has risen more than 3% this month.

“We suspect we are seeing more signs of some deleveraging ahead of the closely contested US election in two weeks — a dynamic that we see supporting the dollar across the board,” ING Bank said in a note.

