Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) has directed all ministries and entities to seek its input in case of any litigation on development projects, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The MPD&SI, In a letter to the concerned ministries and organizations, stated that the Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission during a meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on February 01, 2024 observed that while considering projects titled ‘construction of litigants’ facilitation centre for litigants of District Courts in Sector G-11/I, Islamabad amongst others, also decided that:

“MPD&SI will issue instructions duly vetted by Ministry of Law & Justice, that in respect of development projects/PSDP matters all the Ministries/Departments will submit response in the Courts for seeking comments from the Planning Commission/Ministry of PD&SI for proper assistance of the court and to avoid potential complications”.

In compliance with the decision of Central Development Working Party the matter was shared with Ministry of Law and Justice which suggested the following: “in case of litigations relating to development Projects/PSDP matters, it is advised that the input of MPD&SI must be obtained and incorporated in the response submitted in the Courts by the Government Agencies for proper assistance of the Courts and to avoid potential complication”.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has requested all the Ministries/Divisions to adhere to the instructions.

