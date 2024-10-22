Textbook Publishers announce sit-in protest against PCTB

LAHORE: The Textbook Publishers Association on Monday announced a sit-in protest against the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

This was announced by Association President Fawad Niaz in a press conference. He said our competitor has become our regulator. He alleged that Board officials embezzle millions in interest-free loans. They are not paying our dues. He also alleged that one director is receiving more than six lac rupees as salary.

Association President Fawad Niaz said: "We demand an end to PCTB's monopolistic practices and fair treatment for publishers."

