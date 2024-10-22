TDCP ITHM hosts grand competition on Int’l Chef's Day

LAHORE: On the occasion of International Chef Day, the Tourism Wing of TDCP ITHM organized a grand competition. The event was attended by GM Operations Waheed Arjumand Zia, GM Admin Syed Sajid Tirmzi, along with other officials from the department.

Seven different colleges participated in the competition, including Government College Gulberg, Lahore College, Aitham College, UMT, TEVTA, Government College Samanabad, and Akhuwat Observation School of Tourism and Hospitality.

Participants showcased a variety of dishes, including trifle, biryani, karahi, Asian salad, continental food, desserts, egg fried rice, and more. The judges appreciated the chefs' skills in terms of taste and presentation.

On this occasion, GM Operations Waheed Arjumand stated that all the chefs prepared delicious dishes with beautiful presentations, successfully capturing the judges' attention and commendation. Such competitions help boost students' self-confidence and provide them opportunities to express their skills. At the end of the event, participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024