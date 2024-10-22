SU’s ICM partners with SBP to host Islamic finance sessions

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM), University of Sindh, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized two comprehensive Islamic Finance Sessions on the campus.

These sessions, designed separately for faculty members and students from various disciplines, aimed to deepen the understanding of Islamic finance principles and their significance in Pakistan's economy.

Faculty members from diverse departments participated actively in the sessions and engaged in insightful discussions. They exchanged valuable knowledge. The session for students witnessed enthusiastic participation, reflecting a strong interest across various academic backgrounds.

Deputy Director of SBP Hyderabad Adil Khokhar was the keynote speaker, who outlined the SBP Vision 2027. He emphasized the central bank's strategic objectives aimed at promoting Islamic finance in Pakistan.

Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Javeed D. Chandio expressed his support for the initiative and said that the session demonstrated his faculty's commitment to promoting Islamic finance education and research. “We value our partnership with SBP in shaping the future of Islamic finance in Pakistan”, he said.

He eulogized the efforts of the Director of ICM Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar for successfully organizing the informative sessions. “I truly appreciate Dr. Mahesar's efforts in arranging such a beneficial event for our faculty and students”, he added.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar highlighted the significance of collaboration between academia and industry. He said that ICM was dedicated to equipping students with practical knowledge and skills, adding that the separate sessions for students and teachers were a testament to his commitment to fostering innovation and excellence. He also commended SBP Deputy Director Adil Khokhar for his role in facilitating the sessions. “ICM's partnership with SBP marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Islamic finance education and we look forward to continued collaboration and knowledge sharing”, Dr. Mahesar said.

Following the student session, an assessment was conducted to gauge their understanding of the topics discussed. Top-performing students will be awarded internships at SBP and they will be provided with invaluable hands-on experience in the field of Islamic finance. “This assessment and internship opportunity will help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements”, he noted.

