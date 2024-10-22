SPL achieves 5.75pc profit growth in Q1 FY2024-25

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter, ended September 30, 2024. The company recorded a 5.75 percent growth in after-tax profit compared to the same period last year, alongside an increase in earnings per share (EPS) which stood at Rs 6.52 during this quarter.

In Q1 FY2024-25, SPL achieved net sales of Rs. 2,059 million, showcasing a significant increase from Rs 1,728 million.

The cost of sales for Q1 FY2024-25 reached Rs 1,483million, up from Rs 1,244 million in the same period last year. Moreover, the company's profit after tax stood at Rs 386 million, reflecting a 5.75 percent increase as compared to Rs 365 million same period last year.

Security Papers Limited (SPL) Chairman Muhammad Aftab Manzoor commenting on the results said “while the 5.75 percent increase is a positive step, we recognize the need for continued efforts. Our strategic initiatives have strengthened our market position, and we will remain focused on enhancing our product offerings and expanding our reach to deliver value to our shareholders and customers alike.”

SPL remains dedicated to maintaining its growth trajectory while adapting to market demands and ensuring operational efficiency.

