Court approves IK’s lawyer's request on dividing seven bail pleas in six cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi lawyer's request regarding dividing the seven bail applications in six cases against Khan and one case of his wife into two parts.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, divided bail applications in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi into two parts.

As per the court’s decision, now court will hear three petitions on one day and four petitions on the other day.

Khan and his wife’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel requested the court to issue production orders of Khan and his wife.

He pleaded that the court either issue an order to produce both the accused before it or issue an order regarding ensuring marking their attendance via video line.

He further told the court that if marking the attendance of the accused is not possible via video link then the court hears the case in jail after normalisation of the situation.

The court after hearing arguments adjourned the hearing of the cases till October 28 and 29.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024