MoU signed: CCP, PBS to strengthen cooperation, improve data utilization

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and improve data utilisation.

The MoU was formalised at the inaugural National Data Fest-2024, held at the Pak China Friendship Centre.

Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, graced the event as the Chief Guest, accompanied by esteemed officials including Lt-Gen Munir Afsar, Chairman NADRA, Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning, and Dr Naeemuz Zafar, Chief Statistician. Key representatives from various Federal and Provincial Ministries were also in attendance.

Addressing the event, Dr Ahsan Iqbal stated, “2024 is an important year for Pakistan, where we are defining our future direction.” He highlighted the importance of providing reliable, quality data for informed decision-making and technological advancement.

