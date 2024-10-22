Approval process for Karachi uplift schemes: CM for greatest possible expedition

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Planning and Development Department to expedite the approval process for 162 development schemes, amounting to Rs75.639 billion, as part of Karachi’s Rs187.3 billion development portfolio.

These schemes, which have an allocation of Rs14.8 billion for the current financial year 2024-25, are targeted for completion by the next fiscal year. Therefore, there is an urgency to start work on these projects without delay.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at CM House on Monday. The meeting was held at CM House on Monday. It was attended by Minister P&D and Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Home Zia Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary Energy Musadik Khan, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch.

Minister P&D Nasir Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister about the Rs187.3 billion development portfolio of the city. The development portfolio includes Rs76.952 billion allocated for 988 schemes launched under the provincial Annual Development Program (ADP), Rs103.051 billion for six major projects under Foreign Project Assistance (FPA), and Rs7.30 billion from District ADP. Out of the total schemes, 87 important projects, each costing Rs500 million or more, are part of ADP 2024-25.

The CM was told that out of the 988 schemes, 346 are fully funded and expected to be completed by June 2025. It was pointed out that work is currently in progress on 826 of these schemes, worth Rs269.243 billion, with Rs62.149 billion allocated for this year.

During the discussion, it was revealed that there were 162 schemes amounting to Rs75.639 billion with an allocation of Rs14.803 billion for 2024-25 that were yet to be approved. The CM directed Minister P&D Nasir Shah to expedite the approval of the schemes so that work could be started on them.

To a question, the CM was told that the total cost of 988 ADP schemes was Rs344.882 billion against which Rs76.953 billion had been allocated and Rs242.048 billion was thrown forward. At this, the CM directed Minister P&D to direct all the departments to utilise the funds allocated for their development schemes so that they could be given additional funds next year for their full completion.

The CM was told that there were six Foreign Funded projects of Rs403.981 billion against which Rs103.05 billion have been allocated and Rs363.636 billion was thrown forward. The foreign-funded projects are as follows:

World Bank-assisted Rs63,950 million CLICK project launched for institutional strengthening & infrastructure financing of Local Councils in Karachi; overhaul of urban immovable property tax and improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

World Bank and AIIB assisted the Rs16,708 million KWSSIP project, which focuses on the long-term strengthening of the KW&SB through multiple reforms.

World Bank & AIIB assisted project KWSSIP-Phase-II has been launched for Rs171,948 million to scale-up investments in wastewater collection and treatment facilities and Augmentation of K-IV and capacity building and reform agenda

World Bank assisted project Rs16800 million SWEEP focuses on solid waste services for Karachi

World Bank assisted the BRT Yellow Line project with Rs56,189 million to provide BRT bus service from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish / Lucky Star (via Korangi Road).

ADB assisted BRT RED Line project of Rs78,384 million is also a transport intervention in the city under which BRT buses would provide transport facility from Malir Cantt to Regal Chowk (via University Road).

The CM said that 255 schemes worth Rs14498.684 million, carrying Rs50 million cost by each scheme and are likely to be completed by the end of the current financial year have been provided funds in a single tranche.

