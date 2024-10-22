Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-22

ATC initiates process to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

Fazal Sher Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, initiated the process to declare Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender for his continued absence from the proceedings of the terrorism case registered against him and others.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing a case against Gandapur and others registered at the Industrial Area police station, has started proceedings under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code (PPC) to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

PTI’s lawyer Sardar Masroof argued before the court.

The court approved the PTI’s leader Faisal Javed’s plea seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The court ordered to begin the process after it was informed that Gandapur had not appeared before it.

The same had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur.

The court, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing until November 21.

Gandapur and around 350 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists, including Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, have been charged with blocking GT Road and engaging in vandalism during the Azadi March.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court Ali Amin Gandapur

Comments

200 characters

ATC initiates process to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories