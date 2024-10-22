ATC initiates process to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, initiated the process to declare Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender for his continued absence from the proceedings of the terrorism case registered against him and others.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing a case against Gandapur and others registered at the Industrial Area police station, has started proceedings under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code (PPC) to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

PTI’s lawyer Sardar Masroof argued before the court.

The court approved the PTI’s leader Faisal Javed’s plea seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The court ordered to begin the process after it was informed that Gandapur had not appeared before it.

The same had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur.

The court, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing until November 21.

Gandapur and around 350 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists, including Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, have been charged with blocking GT Road and engaging in vandalism during the Azadi March.

