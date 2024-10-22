Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Dar to stress climate change issue at CHOGM

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to present its perspectives on some of the most pressing global challenges at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, leads the country’s delegation from October 21 to 26, 2024.

Pakistan’s focus at the CHOGM will centre on critical issues such as climate change, sustainable economic development, and fostering greater international cooperation within the Commonwealth community.

Senator Dar is expected to emphasise the urgent need for collective action, particularly, in addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable regions and advancing economic growth.

In addition to his role in discussions at the summit, the deputy prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum on “Transforming our Workforce.”

In his speech, he will highlight Pakistan’s commitment to empowering youth, enhancing skill development, and driving digital transformation as key pillars of the country’s economic agenda.

Dar will also engage in high-level meetings with heads of delegations from other Commonwealth Member States, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with both large and small nations, including Small Island Pacific countries.

