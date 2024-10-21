Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 01:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has written to the UN nuclear watchdog to complain about Israel’s threats against its nuclear sites, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday at a weekly news conference.

Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on Oct. 1, leading to widespread speculation that Iran’s nuclear sites could be among Israel’s targets.

“Threats to attack nuclear sites are against UN resolutions and are condemned we have sent a letter about it to the UN nuclear watchdog,” Baghaei said in the televised news conference.

Separately, Baghaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran’s efforts to curb regional tensions.

Iran launched its Oct. 1 missile attack to retaliate against Israeli strikes targeting its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

US envoy Hochstein to hold ceasefire talks with Lebanese officials, sources say

It was the second Iranian attack on Israel this year; Israel responded to the first missile volley in April with an air strike on an air defence site in central Iran.

