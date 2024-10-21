Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pentagon chief arrives in Kyiv: US authorities

KYIV: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv Monday for a fourth visit. Hamas leader’s death creates...
AFP Published 21 Oct, 2024 11:36am

KYIV: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv Monday for a fourth visit.

Hamas leader’s death creates chance for ceasefire, US Defense Secretary says

“I’m back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defence, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine,” Austin wrote on X, posting a picture of himself at the railway station.

Russia Ukraine Pentagon KYIV Lloyd Austin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine Air Force

Comments

200 characters

Pentagon chief arrives in Kyiv: US authorities

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories