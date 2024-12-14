AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Hendricks ton takes S Africa to T20 series win over Pakistan

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2024 01:37am

Opener Reeza Hendricks smashed 117 runs from 63 balls to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International at Centurion Park on Friday as they claimed the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare.

Pakistan elected to bat first and, boosted by an unbeaten 98 from 57 balls by opener Saim Ayub, posted 206 for five in their 20 overs.

But on a good batting wicket, South Africa overcame a sluggish start to reach their target with three balls to spare as the brilliant Hendricks scored a maiden T20 International century that included 10 sixes.

Nortje ruled out of South Africa’s white ball series against Pakistan

He put on 157 in a partnership with Rassie van der Dussen, who was unbeaten on 66 from 38 balls as the latter guided the hosts over the line.

It is a record for the third wicket for South Africa, while Hendricks reached 50 for the 18th time in T20 Internationals, the most for South Africa and one more than Quinton de Kock.

The third and final match of the series will be staged in Johannesburg on Saturday, before the teams play three One-Day Internationals and two tests in an all-format tour.

