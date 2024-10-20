AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

Punjab Wildlife Dept’s combing operation against falcon poachers in full swing

Published 20 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife Department’s special squad has intensified efforts to clamp down on falcon poachers. According to a spokesman, combing operation against falcon poachers is going on in full swing on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Wildlife Department said a major operation was carried out in the riverine area near the Chenab River in Chiniot, leading to the arrest of seven poachers involved in falcon hunting.

The team also recovered the hunted falcons, nets, and other equipment used in the illegal activity. The spokesperson stated that the habitual poachers used to hunt falcons along the Chenab River, and the special squad had been monitoring their activities.

The squad conducted a raid on a local settlement, apprehending the poachers, despite facing resistance during the operation.

The spokesperson added that legal proceedings have been initiated against the seven poachers, including a local landlord.

The wildlife teams across the province remain active and daily operations are being carried out to protect wildlife in Punjab.

