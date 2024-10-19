AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Message from Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Co-Chairman, Joint Committee ICAP & ICMA

Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

As we come together to celebrate excellence at the 'Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023,' we honor the remarkable achievements of the distinguished listed companies recognized by two of Pakistan’s most prestigious accounting bodies. These institutions have long championed the principles of transparency, accountability, and governance, which are the cornerstones of responsible corporate behavior. Through these awards, they not only drive healthy competition in financial disclosures but also set benchmarks for regulatory compliance and adherence to global reporting standards, including the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Winning these accolades is a testament to a company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in financial and sustainability reporting. It reflects their dedication to aligning with both local regulations and international frameworks, underscoring the vital role that accurate, responsible reporting plays in today’s increasingly complex governance landscape.

We are particularly encouraged by recent global developments in sustainability reporting, such as the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) new collaborations. These initiatives aim to enhance reporting standards, specifically focusing on critical areas like biodiversity, ecosystems, and human capital. By addressing the impacts and risks related to natural resources and workforce sustainability, these efforts will significantly improve how companies disclose their environmental and social footprints.

I urge the corporate sector to recognize the growing importance of these issues and prioritize comprehensive reporting on environmental sustainability, not only as a regulatory requirement but as a moral imperative for future generations.

On behalf of our joint committee, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the participating companies for their dedication and to the Joint Committee members for their invaluable support in making this event possible. We look forward to the continued success of both organizing bodies in their future endeavors, as they continue to promote a culture of excellence, responsibility, and sustainable growth in Pakistan's corporate sector.

