Oct 19, 2024
Business & Finance

PPL, BME, GoB focuses on growth of mining projects in Balochistan

Published 19 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The 49th Annual Management Committee meeting of Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME) was held on October 17, 2024 in Quetta and attended by the joint venture (JV) partners, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the Government of Balochistan (GoB).

MD & CEO PPL Imran Abbasy along with senior PPL officials participated in the meeting, while the Government of Balochistan was represented by the Secretary Mines & Minerals Development Department Saidal Khan Luni, Additional Secretary Industries and CEO of Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited.

The discussions focused on enhancing operational efficiency and fostering sustainable growth for BME. The JV partners explored strategies to optimize resource extraction, improve infrastructure and promote the sustainable development of BME’s mining projects.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maximizing the potential of BME, improving operational efficiency and contributing to the socioeconomic development of the region through responsible mining practices.

Government of Balochistan BME

