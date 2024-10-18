AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE market track global shares higher

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 05:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, in line with global equities as China’s central bank launched two schemes aimed at boosting stocks and as robust U.S. economic data this week continued to bolster investor sentiment.

Mainland Chinese blue chips jumped 3.6%, while European index edged up 0.14%.

U.S. retail sales increased 0.4% in September, slightly more than expected, while weekly jobless claims fell unexpectedly.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main index settled 0.2% higher, lifted by gains in banking sector stocks with top lender Emirates NBD Bank advancing 1.3% and Dubai Islamic Bank marching 1.1%.

Most Gulf markets in black ahead of earnings; oil geopolitics cap gains

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index rose 0.1%, supported by a 0.3% increase in conglomerate International Holding Company and a 14.9% jump in Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries.

Among the winners, UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gained 0.9% after the lender posted a 5% growth in Q3 net profit to 4.46 billion dirhams ($1.21 billion) that beat the market estimates.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes reported weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, according to data compiled by LSEG.

----------------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI  .FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,288 points
 DUBAI               rose 0.2% to 4,469 points
----------------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

UAE market track global shares higher

Changes made to elections laws cannot undo judgment on reserved seats: SC

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

Rupee gains against US dollar

Yahya Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan, surpass Rs280,000 per tola amid global rally

July-September: Pakistan Refinery sustains Rs2.4bn in losses

US charges ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled Sikh separatist murder plot

Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider

Failure to sign BSPs, finalise OPMs: Nepra issues show-cause notices to CPPA-G, NTDC

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Read more stories