Netflix rises 4.5% after beating Q3 subscriber targets

LONDON: Netflix shares listed in Frankfurt rose 4.5% in early trading on Friday, after the US streaming service said new third-quarter subscribers topped Wall Street estimates by 1 million.

Netflix clocked 5.1 million new streaming subscribers in the third quarter, and said it expected higher customer growth around the holidays when Korean drama “Squid Game” returns.

Shares rose 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday, having closed the regular trading session at $687.65, down 2%.