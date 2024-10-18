AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Life & Style

Netflix rises 4.5% after beating Q3 subscriber targets

Published 18 Oct, 2024

LONDON: Netflix shares listed in Frankfurt rose 4.5% in early trading on Friday, after the US streaming service said new third-quarter subscribers topped Wall Street estimates by 1 million.

Netflix clocked 5.1 million new streaming subscribers in the third quarter, and said it expected higher customer growth around the holidays when Korean drama “Squid Game” returns.

India probing Netflix for visa violations, racial discrimination, email shows

Shares rose 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday, having closed the regular trading session at $687.65, down 2%.

