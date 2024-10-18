Consensus reach on constitutional amendment: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while talking to senior journalists during an informal meeting stated that consensus has been reached among all the political parties on the constitutional amendment.

He said that consensus has been reached on the formation of constitutional bench and soon legislation will be passed on it. He said the situation in the country cannot afford any chaos.

He said PPP, as an ally wants the incumbent government to complete its term, adding that political stability in the country is vital to the economic development of the country. He said the country’s economy has started to improve. He further stated that country’s image has improved with the hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and foreign investment has also increased.

In response to a question, the governor Punjab said that the agreement regarding power sharing have not been implemented yet, but despite this, they are standing with the government for the sake of country.

Responding to another question regarding differences with PML-N, the governor said that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.

