Alkhidmat Foundation awarded Human Rights Award

LAHORE: In acknowledgment of its significant contributions to humanitarian efforts domestically and internationally, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has been honoured with a Human Rights Award by the Human Rights Society of Pakistan. The award was received by the Alkhidmat’s Vice President, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor.

The ceremony, marking the 40th SM Zafar Human Rights Awards, took place at a local hotel in Lahore and celebrated individuals and organizations excelling in humanitarian service, human rights advocacy, literature, and journalism. Alongside Alkhidmat Foundation, the awards were presented to notable figures, including public poet Shakir Shuja Abadi and the late journalist Arshad Sharif Shaheed, with the latter's award accepted by his wife, Javeria Siddique.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the President of the Human Rights Society of Pakistan, Syed Aasim Zafar; Vice President Alexander John Malik; Secretary General MA Shakoori; President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shahzad Shaukat; President of the Chamber of Commerce, Mian Abuzar Shad; senior journalist Sohail Warraich; Ali Bukhari; and Shoaib Hashmi, along with other prominent literary, journalistic, and religious figures. Participants praised the services of the Alkhidmat Foundation, recognizing its relentless dedication to humanitarian causes.

During the event, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor expressed gratitude to the officials of the Human Rights Society of Pakistan and paid tribute to the late legal luminary SM Zafar, the founder of the Human Rights Award. He emphasized that Alkhidmat plays a vital role in responding to disasters in Pakistan, including earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakoor highlighted that Alkhidmat’s volunteers are the foundation's greatest asset, risking their lives to save others.

He also noted the foundation's recent humanitarian efforts in Turkey following the recent earthquake, where they were invited by the Turkish government and were awarded a medal of excellence by President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Shakoor reaffirmed that the team at Alkhidmat operates selflessly, transcending religion, sect, and politics, solely for the sake of humanity.

This recognition underscores the Alkhidmat Foundation's ongoing commitment to serving those in need, reaffirming its status as a leader in humanitarian assistance in Pakistan and beyond.

