AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FCCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
FFBL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.58%)
HUMNL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
NBP 67.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
PTC 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
SEARL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.69%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.16%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 14.8 (0.16%)
BR30 27,438 Increased By 111.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 85,697 Increased By 111.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 26,994 Increased By 10.1 (0.04%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Alkhidmat Foundation awarded Human Rights Award

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 07:49am

LAHORE: In acknowledgment of its significant contributions to humanitarian efforts domestically and internationally, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has been honoured with a Human Rights Award by the Human Rights Society of Pakistan. The award was received by the Alkhidmat’s Vice President, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor.

The ceremony, marking the 40th SM Zafar Human Rights Awards, took place at a local hotel in Lahore and celebrated individuals and organizations excelling in humanitarian service, human rights advocacy, literature, and journalism. Alongside Alkhidmat Foundation, the awards were presented to notable figures, including public poet Shakir Shuja Abadi and the late journalist Arshad Sharif Shaheed, with the latter's award accepted by his wife, Javeria Siddique.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the President of the Human Rights Society of Pakistan, Syed Aasim Zafar; Vice President Alexander John Malik; Secretary General MA Shakoori; President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shahzad Shaukat; President of the Chamber of Commerce, Mian Abuzar Shad; senior journalist Sohail Warraich; Ali Bukhari; and Shoaib Hashmi, along with other prominent literary, journalistic, and religious figures. Participants praised the services of the Alkhidmat Foundation, recognizing its relentless dedication to humanitarian causes.

During the event, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor expressed gratitude to the officials of the Human Rights Society of Pakistan and paid tribute to the late legal luminary SM Zafar, the founder of the Human Rights Award. He emphasized that Alkhidmat plays a vital role in responding to disasters in Pakistan, including earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakoor highlighted that Alkhidmat’s volunteers are the foundation's greatest asset, risking their lives to save others.

He also noted the foundation's recent humanitarian efforts in Turkey following the recent earthquake, where they were invited by the Turkish government and were awarded a medal of excellence by President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Shakoor reaffirmed that the team at Alkhidmat operates selflessly, transcending religion, sect, and politics, solely for the sake of humanity.

This recognition underscores the Alkhidmat Foundation's ongoing commitment to serving those in need, reaffirming its status as a leader in humanitarian assistance in Pakistan and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alkhidmat Foundation Human Rights Award

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat Foundation awarded Human Rights Award

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories