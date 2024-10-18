AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Zardari, Nawaz & Gillani: AC seeks report from NAB on jurisdiction of Toshakhana case

Fazal Sher Published 18 Oct, 2024 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the jurisdiction of the Toshakhana reference filed against President Asif Ali Zardari and two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Accountability Court judge, Abida Sajjad, while hearing the case, also directed the defence counsel to file an application regarding the jurisdiction of the NAB’s reference.

Zardari and Gillani’s counsel Arshad Tabraiz and Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah appeared before the court.

Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah, while arguing before the court, said that on December 21, 2022, the same reference was returned to the NAB.

Following the restoration of the amendment NAB Ordinance 1999 by the Supreme Court, the reference does not fall under the ambit of the NAB, he said.

He said that following the apex court’s judgement, the reference should be send back to the NAB. Under the amended law, the case no longer falls under the jurisdiction of this court, he said.

The court, after hearing arguments of all the parties, sought a report from the NAB regarding the jurisdiction of the reference.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana – an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

