AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks buoyed by retail data, chip optimism

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 07:19pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed to start Thursday, boosted by encouraging retail sales data and reassurance from financial results in the semiconductor sector.

Around 15 minutes into the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to 43,211.79.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index jumped 0.3 percent to 5,862.29, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 18,453.67.

The gains came as the United States posted better than expected retail sales growth, with sales rising 0.4 percent in September as consumers spent on food services and other areas.

Excluding auto and gas station sales, the overall rise was even higher at 0.7 percent last month, Commerce Department data showed.

Wall St steady as investors favor small caps over Big Tech

“I think you can have both inflation trending lower and GDP not falling apart. I think that’s exactly what we’re witnessing right now,” said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

“I think that defines what a soft landing would be here,” he added.

Meanwhile, worries over the semiconductor sector were somewhat assuaged by financial results posted by Taiwanese chip giant TSMC.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which controls more than half the world’s output of chips, announced a better than expected rise in net profit for the third quarter Thursday.

It also lifted growth forecasts for the year on “extremely robust” demand for AI technology, after tech stocks took a hit from disappointing results by Dutch powerhouse ASML, which supplies chipmaking machines.

TSMC shares surged 11.2 percent in early trading while other chip names like Nvidia added 2.6 percent.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks buoyed by retail data, chip optimism

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Oil prices flat as investors await US data

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Curbs on workers, experts’ movement: Slowdown hits Dasu hydropower project work: World Bank

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Read more stories