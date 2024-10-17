AGL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 136.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.53%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.85%)
DCL 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.2%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.21%)
HUBC 100.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 169.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.33%)
PPL 132.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.2%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.47%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.62%)
TELE 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
TPLP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TREET 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
TRG 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,187 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,605 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 85,971 Decreased By -234.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 27,126 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.4%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm weighed down by overnight weakness in Chicago soyoil and crude prices

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 11:26am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in overnight Chicago soyoil and crude prices, but stronger Dalian oils supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 19 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,292 ringgit ($996.52) a metric ton at the midday break.

The market fell today as it was weighed down by weakness in overnight Chicago soyoil and crude prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

“But, we see Dalian oils supporting the market,” the trader said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract climbed 0.17%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.32%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, paring sharp losses over the past two sessions, after industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude stockpiles last week.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.4% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysian palm oil futures snaps two-day losing

European Union ambassadors agreed to delay the implementation of the landmark deforestation law by a year till the end of December 2025, they said in a statement.

Palm oil may fall to 4,206 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 4,346 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm weighed down by overnight weakness in Chicago soyoil and crude prices

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil edges up from two-week lows as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Read more stories