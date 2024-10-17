AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

416 schemes related to Lahore Development Plan approved

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Lahore administration approved 416 schemes related to the Lahore Development Plan and district development on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, which was attended by District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Director Development Lahore Javed Rashid Chauhan, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed, ADC Finance Lahore Hafiz Mudassar Nawaz, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Kathi, the assistant commissioners of Lahore district and development officers from across the division.

The meeting deliberated on 208 schemes relating to the Lahore Development Plan, 94 MCL development schemes and 114 schemes relating to the WASA, which were later approved.

After being briefed on the schemes related to the Lahore Development Plan by the concerned assistant commissioners, the Commissioner said the Lahore Development Plan focused on all the neglected and backward areas of the city, adding that they would monitor the standard of work until the schemes were concluded.

He directed the officers to thoroughly review the schemes to avoid duplication, adding that the PTCL, SNGPL, and other agencies must be informed that no digging will be allowed after implementing the Lahore Development Plan.

Meanwhile, in a divisional meeting, four schemes related to the road sector for Kasur district were also presented for approval. The Commissioner said that each development scheme must be followed in terms of quality, deadlines, and timelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

WASA Lahore administration Lahore Development Plan

Comments

200 characters

416 schemes related to Lahore Development Plan approved

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories