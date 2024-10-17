416 schemes related to Lahore Development Plan approved

LAHORE: The Lahore administration approved 416 schemes related to the Lahore Development Plan and district development on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, which was attended by District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Director Development Lahore Javed Rashid Chauhan, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed, ADC Finance Lahore Hafiz Mudassar Nawaz, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Kathi, the assistant commissioners of Lahore district and development officers from across the division.

The meeting deliberated on 208 schemes relating to the Lahore Development Plan, 94 MCL development schemes and 114 schemes relating to the WASA, which were later approved.

After being briefed on the schemes related to the Lahore Development Plan by the concerned assistant commissioners, the Commissioner said the Lahore Development Plan focused on all the neglected and backward areas of the city, adding that they would monitor the standard of work until the schemes were concluded.

He directed the officers to thoroughly review the schemes to avoid duplication, adding that the PTCL, SNGPL, and other agencies must be informed that no digging will be allowed after implementing the Lahore Development Plan.

Meanwhile, in a divisional meeting, four schemes related to the road sector for Kasur district were also presented for approval. The Commissioner said that each development scheme must be followed in terms of quality, deadlines, and timelines.

