KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.265 billion and the number of lots traded was 34,395.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.481 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.934 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.646 billion), Silver (PKR 3.359 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.653 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.494 billion), DJ (PKR 791.869 million), Natural Gas (PKR 335.655 million), SP 500 (PKR 179.785 million), Copper (PKR 191.290 million), Palladium (PKR 112.174 million),Brent (PKR 55.247 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.62 million)and Aluminium (PKR 6.941 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots amounting to PKR 5.898 million were traded.

