Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

PPF gives go-ahead to hiring against vacant positions

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Punjab Pension Fund has given the go-ahead for filling vacant positions in the department.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab Pension Fund, which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Wednesday and it was attended by the secretary of planning and development, the secretary of law and parliamentary affairs, the additional secretary of finance and others.

The meeting covered a four-point agenda which included the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the advertisement for recruitment to vacant positions in the Punjab Pension Fund, the development of a portal for the defined contribution pension scheme and the installation of a pension management system.

On the recommendation of the human resource committee, recruitment criteria for vacant positions in the pension fund were revised to include additional qualifications and relevant experience, alongside educational requirements. The committee would make the final decision regarding the appointment of candidates who meet the revised criteria.

The Minister urged the human resource committee to strictly follow legal requirements, rules, regulations and merit when making appointments to fill the vacant positions in the fund. He also emphasised the need for reviewing financial models before hiring vendors to develop the defined contribution pension scheme portal, ensuring that all expenses remain within the budget. He added that the committee would also be briefed on pending agendas at the next meeting.

On this occasion, the additional finance secretary introduced the newly-appointed General Manager of the Punjab Pension Fund, Ashb Naeem Iqbal, whose appointment was approved by the pension committee in alignment with the fund’s needs. During the meeting, Iqbal provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress made following the decisions from the last pension fund management committee meeting, highlighting the launch of investment management services under the Punjab Pension Fund.

The minister welcomed the new general manager and expressed confidence that his education, experience, and expertise will contribute to the success of the Punjab Pension Fund.

PPF hiring

