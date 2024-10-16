AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.33 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.47%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.55%)
FCCL 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
HUBC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.83%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 68.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
OGDC 167.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.76 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.76%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,186 Increased By 34.8 (0.38%)
BR30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
KSE100 86,392 Increased By 551.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 27,306 Increased By 72.3 (0.27%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-16

CBD Punjab secures Rs81m annual lease for petrol pump site

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), commonly known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has successfully leased a 4-kanal commercial plot securing Rs81 million annually for a petrol pump and food outlet site through a competitive open auction.

The auction attracted significant interest from leading petroleum companies and business groups, with initial bids starting at PKR46 million. Major contenders included Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Euro Petroleum, Go Petroleum, Zoom Petroleum, NSB Bearing and Myco Engineering. After an intense bidding process, Imran Sultan of NSB Bearing Private Limited secured the 10-year lease for the petrol pump and food court site.

Commenting on the successful auction, the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, "This auction underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth by developing infrastructure that serves both commercial and community needs. The petrol station and food court will provide much-needed convenience for commuters and residents in the area."

This site is the only one in the CBD Punjab Quaid District master plan specifically designated for such a purpose, further amplifying the interest in its prime location on Route 47. The auction was overseen by CBD Punjab Chairman Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, CEO Imran Amin, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), and other senior board members.

CBD Punjab continues to lead in the development of innovative commercial and residential projects, positioning Punjab as a central hub for business and investment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSO PCBDDA CBD Punjab petrol pump site lease

Comments

200 characters

CBD Punjab secures Rs81m annual lease for petrol pump site

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories