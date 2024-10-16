Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

JUI-F, PPP reach consensus on constitutional amendment draft: Fazl

SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

SCO summit 2024: PM Shehbaz hosts dinner for state dignitaries

