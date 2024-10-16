AGL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.8%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • JUI-F, PPP reach consensus on constitutional amendment draft: Fazl

Read here for details.

  • SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism

Read here for details.

  • July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Read here for details.

  • SCO summit 2024: PM Shehbaz hosts dinner for state dignitaries

Read here for details.

