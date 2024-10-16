BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 15, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- JUI-F, PPP reach consensus on constitutional amendment draft: Fazl
- SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states
- KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism
- July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses
- Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk
- SCO summit 2024: PM Shehbaz hosts dinner for state dignitaries
