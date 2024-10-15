Sealing of SIM franchise: LHC issues notices to FIA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) on a petition against the sealing of SIM franchise of a PTI worker Falak Javed.

The petitioner Shakeel Riaz argued that the FIA conducted an illegal raid on the franchise and sealed it illegally and without lawful authority.

He claimed his entire family was being targeted for political victimisation. The petitioner asked the court to order the unsealing of the franchise.

