Pakistan

Fazl says consensus on amendments in sight

Published October 15, 2024

TANDO ALLAH YAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the parties have reached near to a consensus over the constitutional amendments.

Speaking to reporters at Tando Allah Yar, the JUI-F chief said party had rejected the government’s draft of the proposed constitutional amendments, adding had these been passed; there would have been no individual liberties in the country.

While acknowledging the role of the parliament in legislation, Fazl said it was the parliament’s job to enact laws for the betterment of the masses and the country. “Making amendments to the constitution is a long exercise,” he said, adding the JUI-F wanted to develop a consensus between all institutions on the issue.

However, at the same time, Fazl said the party and the government were almost close to reaching a consensus on the amendments since a lot of understanding had been developed between the two sides. “The points which the JUI-F wanted to be removed have been removed,” Fazal remarked.

“I will hold meetings with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and the PTI’s leadership. I will meet Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi, visit Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif and also hold meeting with the PTI’s leadership in Islamabad,” Fazl said.

“We don’t want any brawl over the constitutional amendment. The 18th Constitutional Amendment had taken nine months in passing; now give us at least nine days,” JUI chief said.

Calling the PTI’s call for a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 15, on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit ‘inappropriate’, the JUI-F chief appealed to the party to postpone it until after the summit was over. “I have appealed that any protest should be deferred until the end of the SCO meeting”, he said. “I hope my appeal will be honoured,” he said.

Maulana Fazl urged for law and order and a democratic environment in the country. “We will not agree until satisfied over the constitutional amendments,” he added.

