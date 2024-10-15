Tax year 2024: FBR receives 4.436m income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 4.436 million income tax returns for tax year 2024 upto October 14 against 2.166 million returns filed during the same period of 2023.

According to the FBR’s latest data of return filing, out of 4.436 million income tax returns filed for tax year 2024, 1.636 million returns filed nil-income. There was zero tax deposited with these nil-returns.

Last year, 778,137 persons filed nil-income against total 2.166 million returns filed (upto October 14) for tax year 2023.

Total number of income tax returns filed during the whole period of tax year 2023 now stood at 6.4 million.

The FBR has received tax payment of Rs 114 billion along with 4.436 million income tax returns for tax year 2024. In tax year 2023, the taxpayers paid an amount of Rs 52 billion with returns.

The persons registered with the FBR from July 1, 2023 to date stood at 1,035,922 with nil-filers (622,102).

The FBR has registered a total number of 450,405 new taxpayers from July 1, 2024 to date with 307,482 nil-filers, FBR data added.

