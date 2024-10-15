Private Cadet College in Hummak: 11 girl students recovered from college hostel

ISLAMABAD: In response to reports of abuse and harassment against the CEO and Commandant of a private Cadet College in Hummak, the Child Protection Institute (CPI), in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, conducted a successful raid, recovering 11 female students from the college hostel, said a press release.

The raid was led by CPI Director General Rabeea Hadi alongside Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mehreen Baloch.

During the operation, the team inspected the hostel facilities and found the environment “unsuitable” for healthy living. Besides that, there is no separation between the boys’ and girls’ hostels. The team, which also included Area Magistrate Kamran Saghir and CPI Child Protection Officers, met with the hostel’s female warden and a young teacher who was only a graduate.

“We are currently evaluating the hostel’s standards and the rules under which the college is registered. Meanwhile, the girls have been removed from the premises. Medical examinations have been conducted and the reports confirm signs of bruising on the students, even a month after the reported incident,” stated DG CPI Rabeea Hadi. She said that the girls registered complaint with CPI through helpline 1121.

According to the statements of girl students, the issue started with a requested of an outing similar to those regularly arranged for male students. The girl students described the hostel conditions as cramped, lacking any space for recreational activities. The outing was scheduled for September 15 but was cancelled at the last moment, causing frustration among the girls. The girls gathered in a room and started discussing the disappointing attitude of the administration. The junior teachers reported the incident to the male administration, seeking disciplinary measures. Fearing punishment by the male staff, the girls locked the room from inside and insisted on the presence of female warden before engaging with the male staff. Instead, the male staff forcibly broke down the door.

Following this, Commandant Abdul Qadoos Khan allegedly assaulted the girls with a stick and forced them to perform approximately 300 repetitions of a sit-stand while continuing the physical punishment. The college’s CEO, Waseem Iqbal, reportedly also punished the girls, using a pipe. The students were then confined to the hostel for 23 days, forbidden from contacting their parents. During this period, communication with families was strictly monitored, with threats of severe consequences if they disclosed the abuse.

After being allowed to return home, the girls shared their ordeal with their parents, prompting a group of parents to lodge a complaint with the police and seek assistance from the CPI. However, they continue to await the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the college authorities.

When questioned by the Child Protection Officers (CPOs), the girls revealed that the female warden had repeatedly subjected them to mental and emotional manipulation, pressuring them to stay silent about the abuse. The warden not only blamed the girls for the punishment they received, justifying the actions of the CEO and owner, but also threatened them of giving bad remarks in their character certificates, warning that they would not be able to get admission in any other institution if they speak out.

DG CPI Rabeea Hadi has assured the victims of the CPI’s complete support. “The girls are clearly traumatized. While many parents have withdrawn their daughters from the college, some remain concerned about the impact on their academic records. The boys are still residing in the same hostel. Instead of letting this abuse continue, I appeal to all parents to remove their children from the hostel immediately and check for any signs of physical harm. If any signs are found, it is highly recommended to discontinue their education instead of letting their children go through the inhuman and illegal treatment,” said DG Rabeea Hadi.

She strongly urged all parents to thoroughly investigate the reputation of boarding institutions before enrolling their children and to maintain open communication with them to ensure their well-being so that their children could be saved from any kind of abuse and violence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024