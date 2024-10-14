Single-use plastics in Islamabad: EPA lags behind in enforcing ban: survey

ISLAMABAD: A recent household survey conducted by The Network for Consumer Protection has revealed that the Environment Protection Agency in Islamabad is significantly lagging in the enforcement of its 2023 regulations to ban single-use plastics in the capital city.

The Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 provided a phased approach for banning various plastic items. Polythene bags, plastic crockery, and plastic used for food services were to be banned immediately. Drinking straws were given a deadline of 2025, while plastic beverage containers were allowed until 2028. However, the survey findings paint a concerning picture of the current situation.

According to the survey, more than 60% of household garbage in Islamabad still consists of polythene bags, while around 30% comprises plastic bottles. This indicates that despite the ban, single-use plastics remain prevalent in the city’s waste.

Of the respondents, 56% were aware of the 2023 regulations banning single-use plastics, but enforcement remains weak. The survey, which randomly selected 52 households out of a total of 184,971 urban households in the capital, was conducted with a confidence level of 85% and a margin of error of 10%.

The Network, a council member of Consumers International— an umbrella organization representing more than 200 consumer movements in over 100 countries— conducted this survey as part of the global Green Action Week held in October. The campaign aims to promote Sustainable Consumption through a Sharing Community, a project managed by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation.

When asked “Do you make sure that your household plastic waste is recyclable/ reusable”, only 25% of the respondents replied in the affirmative, while approximately 40% responded negatively. Despite the widespread knowledge that plastic is a major contributor to land and water pollution, around 60% of households generate between 1 to more than 5 kilograms of plastic waste weekly.

In a more positive finding, when asked “Do you think you can limit your plastic use in daily life”, 75% of respondents expressed a preference for using cloth or recyclable bags, showing a willingness among residents to adopt more sustainable practices.

Nadeem Iqbal, CEO of The Network, asserted, “This is not an issue of awareness but one of enforcement.” He emphasized that the law is in place, yet it lacks the necessary enforcement to be effective. “The survey clearly shows that awareness exists, but without strict enforcement of the plastic ban, Islamabad will continue to suffer from the harmful effects of plastic pollution. It’s time for the authorities to shift focus from awareness campaigns to ensuring compliance with the law.”

The Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 applies to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and bans the manufacture, import, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastics. The Federal Agency (Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency) is tasked with enforcing this ban, which includes polythene bags and beverage containers. Specific timelines for the prohibition of certain items are provided in Schedule I and II, with immediate bans on some items and extensions for others. Exemptions are allowed for medical and industrial purposes, while producers must submit recycling plans and maintain records of their plastic waste.

The regulation also enforces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), holding producers accountable for the disposal and recycling of single-use plastics. Violators will face penalties under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, including fines and confiscations. To ensure compliance, the regulation calls for consumer awareness campaigns to promote alternatives to single-use plastics and proper disposal methods.

