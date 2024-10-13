Dar due in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Karachi today (Sunday) to hold meetings with the parliamentary parties in order to bring consensus for the much-talked about constitutional amendments.

According to sources, Dar will meet the MQM leadership at its office in Bahadurabad.

The deputy prime minister would be accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

Constitutional amendments: Dar meets Fazl, seeks support

The government delegation will take the MQM leadership into confidence over the proposed constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and a delegation of MQM called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, current political situation of the country was discussed. The MQM delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Ameen ul Haq. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sana Ullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present on the occasion.