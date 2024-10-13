Ahsan assails PTI for holding rally on occasion of SCO moot

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s call for a protest at D-Chowk on October 15, coinciding with the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

He labeled the move as “political terrorism,” accusing the party of attempting to harm Pakistan’s image and disrupt its development and economic progress.

Speaking at a press conference, Iqbal expressed frustration over the protest’s timing, emphasising that the SCO summit is a moment of great honour for Pakistan. He drew a comparison between acts of terrorism and the PTI’s protest tactics, suggesting that the same forces were trying to destabilise the country.

“The same scriptwriter who uses terrorists to carry out attacks is now using PTI to spread chaos and undermine Pakistan’s vital interests,” he said.

Iqbal urged PTI supporters to reflect on the harm their party’s actions are causing to Pakistan’s development efforts, pointing out that the PTI’s 2014 protests delayed a critical visit from the Chinese president. He stressed that the nation cannot afford to be derailed by political disorder, especially during such a significant diplomatic event.

“Just because the PTI leader is imprisoned does not justify creating unrest,” he added, underscoring the importance of supporting national progress over destructive political agendas.

Iqbal pointed out that international leaders, including the heads of nine countries, will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on October 15 and 16, a moment he described as a great honour for Pakistan. He emphasised that, despite the importance of this event, the PTI has chosen to stage protests at D-Chowk during this critical period.

He recalled that in 2014, PTI’s protests had previously forced the cancellation of the Chinese president’s visit, and the party also attempted to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He alleged that once PTI came into power, their first target was CPEC, as they spread baseless accusations, causing Chinese investments to be diverted to other nations.

The planning minister further noted that with the recent launch of CPEC Phase 2, PTI is once again creating chaos. He questioned whether the country could afford such disruption at a time when it is beginning its journey toward economic recovery.

