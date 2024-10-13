AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-13

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday to post their first weekly loss in five weeks, as a lack of further fiscal stimulus from top consumer China weighed on sentiment, although a softer yen limited the decline.

The March Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 11.1 yen, or 2.79%, at 386.4 yen ($2.60) per kg. The contract lost 3.35% for the week, posting its first weekly fall since the week ended Sept. 6. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 515 yuan, or 2.77%, to finish at 18,100 yuan ($2,558.05) per metric ton. The contract had dived more than 4% earlier in the session. It slid 6.19% for the week.

The current downtrend in natural rubber futures is largely driven by China’s “dramatic step back” from last week’s massive stimulus measures, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

Beijing said on Tuesday it was “fully confident” of achieving its full-year growth target but refrained from introducing stronger fiscal steps, disappointing investors who had banked on more policy support to get the economy back on track.

The market is now looking forward to a finance ministry press conference on Saturday for further fiscal stimulus announcements. China’s exports are likely to have risen at the slowest pace in five months in September, suggesting manufacturers are no longer rushing out orders ahead of tariffs and global demand for Chinese goods is softening. The dollar added 0.04% to 148.64 yen, inching back towards Thursday’s two-month high.

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month November rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 195.7 US cents per kg, up 1%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories