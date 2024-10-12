AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Israel says hit around 280 ‘terror targets’ in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend

AFP Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 11:05pm

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Saturday its forces had attacked roughly 280 “terror targets” during combat operations in Lebanon and Gaza over the Yom Kippur weekend.

Israel warns south Lebanon residents to ‘not return’

The Israeli air force “struck approximately 280 targets belonging to both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Among these targets were underground terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, military command centres, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites,“ the military said in a statement.

“Among these targets were underground terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, military command centres, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.”

For weeks, Israel has been escalating its fight against Hezbollah along its northern border, while pummelling Hezbollah strongholds with air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Simultaneously, its forces continue undertake combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

For the past week, the army has intensified operations in Jabalia after announcing it had effectively laid siege to the area in northern Gaza, causing more suffering for hundreds of thousands of people trapped there, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“In the Jabalia area, over 20 terrorists were eliminated over the past day by means of tank fire, close range exchanges of fire and aerial strikes. Since the start of the current operational activity in the area, the troops have eliminated approximately 200 terrorists,” the army said.

Israel began pounding Gaza shortly after suffering its worst ever attacks from Hamas militants on October 7 last year, and it launched a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30.

The war between Israel and Hezbollah has since September 23 killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, and forced more than a million to flee their homes.

