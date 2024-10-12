AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Turkiye should continue tight, monetary policy until inflation at target, IMF says

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2024 01:01pm

ISTANBUL: The International Monetary Fund called for continued tight, data-driven monetary policy in Turkiye until inflation converges to target as it concluded an Article IV consultation.

Higher interest rates since June last year have reduced economic imbalances and revived confidence, the IMF said on Saturday, adding that improved market sentiment had prompted foreign and domestic investors to shift into lira-denominated assets.

The central bank has hiked its main policy rate to 50% from 8.5% to battle high inflation. The government raised taxes and some fees to boost income, while implementing fiscal measures to balance risks in the economy.

