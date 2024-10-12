Fund sets 22 structural benchmarks and conditionalities

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set 22 structural benchmarks (SBs) and conditionalities for the new $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, including not granting tax amnesties, not issuing any new preferential tax treatment (including exemptions, zero rating, tax credits, accelerated depreciation allowances, or special rates), as well as average premium between the interbank and open market rate to be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive 5 business days.

The Fund in its latest report “2024 Article IV Consultation and request for an Extended Arrangement under The Extended Fund Facility” noted that 22 SBs have been set.

The SBs on fiscal side include;

(i) do not grant tax amnesties, and do not issue any new preferential tax treatment (including exemptions, zero rating, tax credits, accelerated depreciation allowances, or special rates) with the rational to protect tax revenue (continuous),

(ii) seek ex-ante parliamentary approval for any expenditures that are non-budgeted or that exceed the budgetary appropriation with the rational of improved parliamentary oversight of budget execution (continuous),

(iii) approve a National Fiscal Pact devolving some spending functions to the provinces aimed at addressing the mismatch of federal and provincial revenues and expenditures (end-September 2024),

(iv) share with the IMF staff a report detailing actions to reduce the federal government’s footprint aimed at reducing the footprint of the state (end-September 2024),

(v) each province amends their Agriculture Income Tax legislation and regime to fully align it with the federal personal income tax regime for small farmers and the federal corporate income tax regime for commercial agriculture, so that taxation can commence from January 1, 2025 to protect tax revenue (end-October 2024),

(vi) fully implement compliance risk management measures in Large Taxpayer Units in large markets in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore Regional Offices to improve tax compliance (end-December 2024),

(vii) develop and publish on the Ministry of Planning website: (i) the criteria for project selection, including a scorecard, detailing the weight assigned to each criterion and the methodology for calculating the score; and (ii) the annual limit on the total size of new projects entering the PSDP portfolio for better public investment management (end-January 2025), and

(viii) introduce a 5 percent FED on fertilizer and pesticide to protect tax revenue (end-June 2025).

On the governance two SBs have been set which include;

(i) amend the Civil Servants Act to ensure that asset declarations of high-level public officials (including assets beneficially owned by them and a member of their family) are digitally filed and publicly accessible (with sufficient protection over private information) through the FBR, with a robust framework for risk-based verification by a single authority.

The rationale is to enhance effectiveness of anti-corruption framework (end-February 2025) and

(ii) publish the full Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment report to publicly identify critical governance vulnerabilities (end-July 2025).

One SB is set on social sector which is annual inflation adjustment of the unconditional cash transfer (Kafaalat) to maintain purchasing power in real terms (end-January 2025).

Five SBs have been set on monetary and financial sector including;

(i) average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive 5 business day period to maintain FX market functioning (continuous),

(ii) parliamentary approval of amendments to the bank resolution and deposit insurance legislation, in a manner that preserves the integrity of the draft legal amendments to strengthen crisis management toolkit (end-October 2024),

(iii) place undercapitalized private banks under resolution unless (i) these banks are fully recapitalized by end-October 2024; or (ii) a legally binding agreement is in place by end-October 2024 towards a merger with other banks or with a new sponsor that would achieve full recapitalization by April 2025 to enforce regulatory standards (end-November 2024),

(iv) in consultation with Fund staff, revise regulations and underlying methodologies on risk mitigating measures, including enhanced collateral policy and by requiring counterparties to be financially sound to improve safeguards in monetary policy operations (end-December 2024), and

(v) implement revised regulations on risk mitigating measures to improve safeguards in monetary policy operations (end-September 2025).

