Children’s emergency: Civil Hospital receives int’l SafeCare certification Room

KARACHI: Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi has become the first public sector institution in Pakistan to receive the international SafeCare certification for its Children’s Emergency Room, marking a key development in the Government of Sindh's efforts to improve healthcare services for children in the province.

The Children’s Emergency Room, managed by ChildLife Foundation, has achieved Level 5 status under SafeCare's evaluation criteria. This certification acknowledges the work of the healthcare team and the support from the Ministry of Health, Government of Sindh.

ChildLife Foundation, in partnership with the government, treats 2 million children annually through Emergency Rooms and Telemedicine Satellite Centers across more than 300 public sector hospitals in Pakistan. These services operate 24/7 and are provided free of charge.

The SafeCare certification is an initiative of PharmAccess (Netherlands), Joint Commission International (JCI), and COHSASA, setting internationally accredited standards for healthcare quality. The recognition of the Children’s Emergency Room strengthens the partnership between ChildLife Foundation and the Government of Sindh to improve child health services in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024