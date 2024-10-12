AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

BankIslami reaches 500-branch milestone

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:48am

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited has achieved a milestone of strengthening branch network with the opening of its 500th branch in Nankana Sahib.

According to BankIslami all of its branches across Pakistan are fully operational, delivering premium banking experience while upholding the principles of Islamic finance and staying true to their values. The inauguration of the 500th branch marks a significant milestone for BankIslami, reflecting the bank's commitment to expanding interest-free banking and reinforcing its vision of providing Shariah-compliant financial services.

On this development, the President and CEO of BankIslami, Rizwan Ata said that the inauguration of our 500th branch showcases BankIslami’s commitment to serving the people of Pakistan by providing value-added banking services.

“We take immense pride in delivering a secure, customer-centric experience aligned with the values of Islamic finance. This accomplishment is a result of our continued dedication to promoting Islamic banking across the country and contributing to Pakistan's economic development. We are excited to move forward with the same passion and focus to broaden our reach even further,” he added.

As BankIslami expands its presence nationwide, the bank aims to lead the way in transforming Pakistan’s financial sector through ethical banking practices, contributing to both economic progress and financial inclusion for all.

