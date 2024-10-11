AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-11

Breast cancer patients: Bank Alfalah partners with Cancer Foundation Hospital

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has partnered with Cancer Foundation Hospital to provide life-saving treatment to women battling breast cancer.

As part of this collaboration, Bank Alfalah and Roche Pakistan have contributed a total of PKR 10.75 million towards medication expenses and free-of-cost treatment for five breast cancer patients, ensuring they receive comprehensive treatment.

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head of Retail Banking, said that Bank Alfalah believes in going beyond business operations to address critical societal issues. “Breast cancer is a major health challenge, and through our partnership with Cancer Foundation Hospital, we aim to provide tangible support to women battling cancer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

