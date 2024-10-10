AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

LPG Action Committee threatens to go on strike

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: The head of the LPG Action Committee, Haider Ali, has threatened to call for a city-wide LPG strike.

He stated that if the administration failed to stop harassing LPG shopkeepers, they will shut down shops in ten days. Due to unwarranted police interference, the price of gas has increased by 6 rupees per kilogram. He urged the Chief Minister to play a role in resolving this issue.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Haider Ali, along with other members of the LPG Action Committee and FPCCI, expressed that individuals associated with the LPG sector are currently facing significant distress due to the indifference and negligence of the administration and police, making it increasingly difficult to operate in the LPG business.

He warned that if the police and administration failed to mend their ways within ten days, they will go on strike.

Haider Ali emphasised that the LPG sector generates millions of rupees in annual tax revenue for the government. He demanded an end to police interference.

He expressed readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with the administration and insisted that shops complying with SOPs should be allowed to operate immediately.

He called upon the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor of Sindh, and the Sindh Home Minister to stop the economic persecution of the LPG community and to ensure that the police do not unnecessarily harass the LPG shopkeepers.

Haider Ali also stated that they will shut down LPG shops located in high-rise buildings across the megacity and called for action against those manufacturing substandard cylinders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

