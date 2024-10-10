5 ‘dacoits’ killed in ‘encounter’ in Karachi

KARACHI: In an alleged police encounter near Manghopir area of Karachi, five suspected dacoits were killed, police said on Wednesday.

Two other dacoits were arrested in separate police encounters in Jamshed Quarters and New Karachi.

The Karachi police stated that the encounter took place near Khairabad in the Manghopir locality, where five suspected criminals were shot dead.

As per the report, the dacoits’ identities have yet to be confirmed, and the bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for postmortem.

In two other incidents, police arrested two suspects in wounded condition after exchanges of fire in Jamshed Quarters and New Karachi.