KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 111,224 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,581 tonnes of import cargo and 51,643 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 59,581 tonnes comprised of 34,693 tonnes of containerised cargo; 24,046 tonnes of BULK CARGO and 842 tonnes of Dap.

The total export cargos of 51,643 tonnes comprised of 23,128 tonnes of containerised cargo and 28,515 tonnes of clinkers.

There were six vessels Xin Long Yun 55, Northern Practises, Kota Manis, Centurion Signifer, Kiran Caribbean and Addison carrying containers, tankers and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were four ships namely Asian Honor, Serene Sky, CS Calia and CMA CGM Titan sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 123,511 tonnes comprising of 70,158 tonnes of import cargo and 53,353 tonnes of export cargo including 2,765 loaded and empty containers (488 TEUs imports and 2,277 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 70,158 tonnes includes 8,296 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,576 tonnes of coal; 29,716 tonnes of gas oil; 9,150 tonnes of palm oil; 8,200 tonnes of fertilizer and 1,455 tonnes LPG.

The total export cargo of 53,353 tonnes includes 38,709 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,587 tonnes of cement and 3,057 tonnes of rice.

There are 11 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them three ships, Christos-K, FSM and Al Wajbath and two more ships Helsinki Eagle and Marathapolis are scheduled to load/unload Cement, LPG, LNG Coal and container are expected to take berths at MW2, VTL, EETL, PIBT and QICTRESPECTIVELY on 9th October. Four container ships Hyundai Hong Kong, Wan Hai-316, Atlantic ibis and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on 10th October 2024.

